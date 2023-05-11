Seven to be Inducted Next Month into Haverhill High School Hall of Fame; Award for Murphys

Seven Haverhill High School athletes from 1970 to 1996 are scheduled to be inducted into the school’s 2023 Athletics Hall of Fame next month.

Haverhill High School Athletic Director Thomas E. O’Brien said Wednesday inductees are Rick Brown,’75, football and track; Samantha Good, ’96, volleyball, basketball and softball; Sara Jewett Hopkins, ’96, basketball and softball; Marc Spencer, ’91, golf; Paul St. Onge, ’70, football, wrestling and track; Amy Veilleux Simmons, ’94, volleyball and basketball; and Steve Wholley, ’74, football, indoor track and baseball.

In addition, a Brown & Gold Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Mary and Ted Murphy for their longtime support of Haverhill athletics.

The Haverhill High School Hall of Fame was established in 2017 to honor former students, coaches and administrators who excelled in the field of athletics while attending Haverhill High and for their accomplishments after high school. Its purpose is to perpetuate the memory of those persons who have brought distinction, honor and excellence to Hillie athletics and familiarize the community and alumni with the high school’s rich athletic history.

Inductees will be honored at a ceremony Saturday, June 17, at Bradford Country Club. More information, including how to purchase tickets will be announced at a later date.

