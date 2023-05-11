Jury Convicts 30-Year-Old Haverhill Man for Shooting Death of Lowell Woman on Easter in 2017

A Haverhill man was convicted of first-degree murder on Thursday for a shooting that took the life of a 40-year-old Lowell woman outside a Lawrence nightclub on Easter Sunday in 2017.

A jury sitting in Salem Superior Court found 30-year-old Luis Rodriguez guilty of murder with deliberate premeditation, armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm without a license. He was convicted of killing Aracelys Valdez Deleon.

Judge Thomas Drechsler sent sentencing for Tuesday, May 23, but Rodriguez faces a mandatory minimum of life without the possibility of parole on the first-degree murder conviction.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said in a statement that testimony presented at the trial showed Rodriguez shot and killed her and shot and seriously wounded a man, Jazmin Patrocino, on April 16, 2017.

“Aracelys Valdez Deleon was a beloved mother, daughter and friend. I’m proud of the team effort that tracked down this defendant and brought him to justice,” Tucker said.

He said, after being denied entry to La Cava nightclub because he was carrying a firearm, Rodriguez walked across the street and opened fire. He was arrested four days later by a deputy sheriff in Texas while carrying a false identification and bus tickets to Phoenix and Los Angeles.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...