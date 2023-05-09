Haverhill Middle Schools Kick Off Spring Concert Series Tonight at Hunking School

Haverhill middle school bands kick off their spring concert series tonight.

The Caleb Dustin Hunking and John C. Tilton Upper School’s beginning band, Hunking advanced band, all City Middle School Jazz Band, guitar ensemble and junior and senior Bobcat Chorus perform tonight, beginning at 6:30 p.m., in the Hunking gymnasium, 480 S. Main St., Haverhill.

Other concerts take place Tuesday, May 16, with Dr. Albert B. Consentino and Silver Hill Schools, at 6:30 p.m., in the Consentino cafeteria; and Dr. Paul C. Nettle, John Greenleaf Whittier and Pentucket Lake Schools, Tuesday, May 23, at 6:30, at Haverhill High School auditorium.

