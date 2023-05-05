Whittier Tech’s Educational Foundation Kentucky Derby Fundraiser Saturday Night

See previous story.

Whittier Tech’s Educational Foundation is hosting its annual Kentucky Derby fundraiser Saturday night, with a livestream of the Kentucky Derby and live music from Take Two Duo.

The event takes place Saturday, May 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill. Tickets are $50 each and provide entry and food. The event also includes a raffle and cash prizes.

Raffle prizes include student-made picnic tables, fire pits, chairs and more. Tickets are available at the door. Guests are encouraged to wear their derby attire.

