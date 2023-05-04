Pentucket Regional High School Music Students Win Honors at Walt Disney World

Pentucket Regional High School music students recently received honors after competing at Festival Disney.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Fine and Performing Arts Department Chair David Schumacher said students traveled to Walt Disney World from April 12-16 for Festival Disney, a music festival that gives middle and high school concert choirs, orchestras, concert bands and soloists across the nation a chance to compete and make lasting memories.

Bartholomew said “Our students demonstrated their professionalism, skill and great talent while at the conference. We are all very proud of their accomplishments thus far and cannot wait to see what they will do in the future.”

Pentucket students competed in the Solo & Ensemble thread, which is open to all students participating in Festival Disney with their school. The category allows for individuals and small ensembles to showcase their talents and gain valuable feedback.

Jazz saxophone soloist Chaney Goldstein, the saxophone quartet and the jazz combo all submitted recordings ahead of Pentucket’s trip to Disney. The videos were later judged and scored.

Goldstein, a junior, received a Distinguished Performance Medal for his solo jazz saxophone performance, and Pentucket’s saxophone quartet, comprised of Goldstein, Juliana Kane, Anna Newman and Julia Spalding, also received a Distinguished Performance Medal for its chamber music performance.

Distinguished Performance Medals, which are awarded to the highest scoring musicians in each submission category, were announced at the Festival Disney Awards Ceremony held at Hollywood Studios on the last evening of the festival.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...