Mayor James J. Fiorentini takes questions tonight about his last term in office.

The mayor appears on Frank Novak’s “Point of Reference” cable television program at 7 p.m. on channel 22.

Novak describes the show as “A chance for the public to directly connect with the mayor who has served the municipality for a generation and express their appreciation, regrets and hopes for the city’s future and how he responds to what his future plans are.”

The call-in number is 978-372-8070.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...