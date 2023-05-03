Six Take Nomination Papers for Haverhill Elected Office on First Day of Availability

Six residents were the first to take out nomination papers for Haverhill elected office, including one candidate for mayor, three for ward city councilors and two for ward School Committee members.

George Eleftheria took out nomination papers from the Haverhill city clerk’s office for a run for mayor. The only declared candidate for city hall’s corner office, City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett, is expected to take out nomination papers before the deadline. Others who have active mayoral committees on file with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance are former City Councilor Colin F. LePage and current School Committee member Scott W. Wood Jr. Neither has yet to retrieve nomination papers.

For Haverhill City Council, former Councilor Kenneth E. Quimby Jr., as expected, took out papers for election to the Ward 4 City Council seat, while Haverhill Planning Board member Michael Morales took papers for Ward 5 city councilor and Alexander Veras for Ward 1 city councilor. Others who have launched campaigns include incumbent Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan, for an at-large seat; Carmen Garcia-King and Katrina Hobbs-Everett, both for Ward 2 city councilor; and Stephen J. Costa, as an at-large councilor.

In the School Committee race, Yonnie Collins took out nomination papers for Ward 6 School Committee member and Lynette Hickey, Ward 5 School Committee member. Both previously declared their candidacies. Others who have previously declared for School Committee are incumbent Toni Sapienza-Donais, for Ward 2, and newcomer Jill Story, for Ward 5.

This is Haverhill’s first election with mostly ward-based City Council and School Committee representation.

Monday was the first day nomination papers became available from the Haverhill city clerk’s office and others are expected to take them before the Friday, July 21 deadline. Candidates for city office have until Tuesday, July 25, to return nomination papers with at least 50 valid signatures to the city’s Board of Registrars of Voters.

Morales plans a “Meet the Candidate” event, Wednesday, May 24, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at his home, 37 Coachmans Lane, Haverhill.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...