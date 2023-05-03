Haverhill High School Student Seeks Art for Downtown Pop-Up, Showcasing Overlooked Cultures

A Haverhill High School student is seeking art submissions by Sunday for a downtown Haverhill exhibition highlighting and celebrating frequently overlooked cultures within the Merrimack Valley.

Melanie Palacios is planning “Màs Fuertes Unidos!,” her capstone project for the Haverhill High School Classical Academy. Palacios’s love for art and desire to showcase her Guatemalan culture sparked her interest in adding a community element to her project. She said the lack of exposure of local artists and their different cultures in the area provoked her to blend these elements together.

All cultures and art mediums are welcome and artists who are high-school-aged and up are invited to submit pieces through Sunday, May 7, by 11:59 p.m. Working with Creative Haverhill, Palacios is selecting 20 pieces in total. There is an online submission form.

The exhibition will be a pop-up show on display during the Haverhill Art Walk Saturday, June 3, from 1-7 p.m., on the second floor of 90 Washington St., Haverhill, owned by The Tap.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...