Susan Kneeland is the featured member artist of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association during May and June.

Kneeland, an accomplished professional artist in many mediums, present her exhibit “Inside, Outside and All Around,” showcasing her eye as a photographer.

The exhibit is on display through June, during regular hours, at the Art Niche within UMass Lowell’s Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill.

