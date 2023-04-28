Rebuilding Together Greater Haverhill to Tackle Nine Home Projects Saturday

The 30th anniversary of National Rebuilding Together Day is tomorrow and Haverhill will once again be taking part by providing hands-on help with nine separate projects.

Speaking before the Haverhill City Council Tuesday, Maureen McGonagle of Rebuilding Together Greater Haverhill talked about the group’s plans.

“Rebuilding Together is a national organization focused on revitalizing neighborhoods by helping elderly, income-challenged and veterans to stay safe in their homes. Our National Rebuilding Together Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 29. We kick it off with a volunteer breakfast at the Elks on Summer Street. It begins at 7 o’clock and then gets sent on to the projects that we have,” she said.

Last year, the group had 30 volunteers take part and are hoping to see that many or even more this year as well.

Anyone interested in taking part this year should email McGonagle at [email protected] or call 978-469-0800 or simply show up at the breakfast on Saturday and sign-up there.

