Plaistow and Atkinson, N.H., Join in Household Hazardous Waste Collection Saturday

Plaistow and Atkinson, N.H., are again participating in a multi-town Municipal Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day tomorrow.

The towns are also joined by Danville, Hampstead, Chester and Kingston Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m.-noon, at Plaistow Public Works, 144F Main St., Plaistow.

Proof of residency is required and there is a limit of 10 gallons or equivalent per household.

Acceptable material includes aerosol cans, pool chemicals, cleaners, fluorescent bulbs, oil-based paints and more. Residents are asked not to bring ammunition, electronics, explosive materials, fire extinguishers, medical waste, radioactive material or smoke detectors.

Those with questions are asked to make inquiries at their town hall.

