NAMM Names Pentucket Regional Schools as Among Best Communities for Music Education

Pentucket Regional School District was recently recognized by the NAMM Foundation as part of the Best Communities for Music Education list for the third consecutive year.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Fine & Performing Arts Department Chair David Schumacher said the district was one of 16 schools across Massachusetts to receive the honor. Now in its 24th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts nationwide that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

“To be recognized by the NAMM Foundation for the third year in a row is a testament to the effort put in by our faculty, staff, and students and the support of our communities,” said Bartholomew. “Applying for this designation was a massive undertaking involving the coordination of K-12 music faculty, all our district principals, and the Pentucket Music Boosters,” he added.

Pentucket was recognized by the NAMM Foundation as a way to acknowledge and celebrate the district’s innovation to develop a stronger presence for music education on campus and in the lives of students.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...