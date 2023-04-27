Plaistow, N.H., Police Chief Santoro to Start Work Monday

John Santoro begins serving Monday as Plaistow, N.H.’s new police chief.

Plaistow Town Manager Gregory A. Colby said Santoro was hired “after an extensive and lengthy search.”

“Chief Santoro is a respected leader in law enforcement and has a proven record of policing, emergency management and progressive leadership,” Colby said in a statement.

Santoro, who succeeds former Chief Douglas Mullin, has 33 years in law enforcement and most recently served as police chief 10 years at Framingham State University Police Department. He holds a bachelor’s in Criminal Justice and a master’s in Criminal Justice Administration, and also graduated from the FBI’s LEEDA trilogy program.

“We are confident that the men and women of Plaistow Police Department will welcome Chief Santoro to the department. We know that you will work together with Chief Santoro and strive to make the department one of the finest law enforcement organizations in New Hampshire,” Colby said.

