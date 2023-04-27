May Workshop to Show Early Draft Concepts of Possible Replacement Basiliere Bridge

Draft concepts of a planned replacement of the Pfc. Ralph T. Basiliere Bridge are expected to be shown during a third public meeting in mid-May.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials the early designs are a result of a public workshop earlier this month at Haverhill Public Library. The workshops “seek community input on the new bridge’s type and appearance, lane configuration during and after construction, bicycle and pedestrian accommodations and connections to adjoining cycling and walking amenities.”

The meeting takes place Thursday, May 18, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., in downtown Haverhill.

“This public workshop offers an opportunity for informal, small group discussions with MassDOT’s leadership and design team for this project,” officials said.

As only WHAV reported in March, Eamon Kernan, MassDOT project manager, said no part of the existing bridge can be saved, but it is possible one of the bridge’s iconic towers could be placed near the rail trail.

Officials said they expect to keep two lanes of traffic open at all times during construction of the estimated $150 million replacement bridge between downtown Haverhill and Bradford. It is scheduled to be complete in 2027.

