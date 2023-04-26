Suzanne ‘Tudy’ Poore Davis, Served as Haverhill Public Library Trustee, Dies at 91

It is with heavy, but grateful hearts that the family of Suzanne “Tudy” Poore Davis, announce her passing on Saturday, April 22, at her Haverhill home of 38 years. She was 91.

A Haverhill native, she was born June 13, 1931, to Leon McGregor Poore and Helen Pauline Butler Poore. She was the youngest of two daughters. Tudy was the wife of the late Kingsbury Davis to whom she was married for 63 years prior to his passing in 2019.

She leaves three daughters Jennifer Davis of San Diego, Calif., Cynthia Davis Jackson and husband Joshua of Merrimac, Kathryn Kingsbury Howard and husband James of Weymouth and grandchildren Davis Kingsbury Jackson, Maxfield Geoffrey Jackson, Victoria Davis Newbury, Jameson Kingsbury Howard, and Georgianna Suzanne Howard.

Additionally, she leaves her brother-in-law Dana A. Hamel and wife Karol of Florida and New Hampshire, as well as many nieces and nephews who were close to her heart. Her family’s visits, calls, notes, flowers and baked goods always cheered her. She was predeceased by her beloved sister Kathryn P. Hamel.

Tudy attended Haverhill Public Schools and was a 1949 graduate of Cushing Academy in Ashburnham. She graduated from Sullins College in Bristol, Va., in 1951. Following her college graduation, Tudy resided in Boston while pursuing a career at the flagship store Jordan Marsh & Company located at Downtown Crossing. Upon her return to Haverhill, Tudy continued her career at Haverhill Savings Bank. She married King in 1957 and continued working until shortly before the birth of their first daughter, Jenni.

Tudy was instrumental in assisting King in developing, launching and growing The King Davis Agency, which for 50 plus years was a successful and well-respected residential and commercial real estate company with offices in Greater Haverhill and Southern New Hampshire.

Tudy’s family was one of the original members of Haverhill Acres on Lake Winnipesaukee in Tuftonboro, N.H. This close-knit community has roots dating back to 1941 when the Poores and their Haverhill contemporaries purchased land and built modest cottages for their families. Tudy and her sister Kay spent summers on the shores of the Lake developing a lifelong appreciation for its beauty and respect for the environment. In 1965, Tudy and King built their own home there where they spent summers, weekends and holidays introducing their girls and later their grandchildren to the wonders of the lake.

Without question, Tudy was happiest and most content when sitting quietly on the deck reading, visiting with family and friends, or watching her grandchildren swim, play, or boat. Her family is beyond grateful for the legacy she and King left them and for the values they instilled.

Tudy was an ardent supporter of the Haverhill Public Library. For more than two decades she served on the library’s Board of Trustees and was co-founder of The Friends’ Shop, which has raised thousands of dollars since its inception in 1989. For many years she could be found behind its counter as a volunteer.

She was a 50-year member of the Leisure Hour Club of Haverhill and served on the board of the Haverhill Girls Club. For most of her adult life, she was an enthusiastic member of The Bridge Club, which most recently consisted of four nonagenarians—Tudy being the youngest.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 27, from 4-7 p.m. at Dole, Childs & Shaw Funeral Home, 148 Main St., Haverhill. Inurnment at Linwood Cemetery will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tudy’s memory may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Suite 745, Boston, MA 02215 or The Friends of The Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill, MA 01830.

