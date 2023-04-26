Haverhill Public Library to Display Art by Haverhill Seniors During May

Works of art created by Haverhill seniors will be on display throughout May at the Haverhill Public Library.

The art exhibit by members of the Haverhill Senior Citizens Center art class, which includes works in various mediums and subject matter, runs through May 29 in the second-floor gallery during regular library hours. The public is also invited to a reception in the gallery Monday, May 15, at 1 p. m.

Library hours are Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

