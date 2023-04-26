Haverhill-Newburyport-Amesbury Region Among Top Job Growth Areas in State

The Haverhill-Newburyport-Amesbury labor market area experienced one of the greatest statewide rates of job growth in March.

Of the 15 areas for which employment estimates are published, 12 New England City and Town Statistical Areas gained jobs compared to February. The largest increases occurred in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, up 1.0%; Haverhill-Newburyport-Amesbury, up .8%; and Peabody-Salem-Beverly, up .6%.

Overall, local unemployment rates decreased in 23 labor market areas and remained unchanged in one during March, according to the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

The statewide seasonally adjusted preliminary jobs estimate showed an increase of 16,300 jobs in March, and an over-the-year gain of 104,000 jobs.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate for March 2023 was 3.9%, down .3 percentage points from the revised February 2023 estimate and .3 percentage points above the nation’s unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.6%.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of March 2023 was 3.5 percent, down 0.2 percentage point from the revised February 2023 estimate of 3.7%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March 2023 was 3.5%.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates.

