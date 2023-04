Veterans Northeast Outreach Center is having its Second Annual Auto Show this Saturday.

The show, benefitting veterans’ programs welcomes all makes and models to be entered to win prizes. There is a $15 fee to display and $30 to be eligible to win awards. Spectators enter free. There will also be a disc jockey, food trucks and raffles.

The show takes place Saturday, April 29, with gates open at 10 a.m., at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliott St., Haverhill.

