Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Gives Champion for Youth Philanthropy Awards

A mother and daughter, a growing food business and a longtime supporter received honors last Thursday from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill as it presented its “Champion for Youth Philanthropy Awards.”

Sally Cerasuolo O’Rorke and Melissa Cerasuolo were awarded the “Philanthropy in Action” award, recognizing the duo’s creativity in hosting unique fundraisers for the Club. Cedar’s Foods was presented with the “Business Champion for Youth” award in honor of its support of the Club’s food programs. Stephen McKeon, who has served on the board of directors over the last decade, won the “Gold Standard” award for his outstanding support of all aspects of the Club.

The event is part of the club’s annual 1906 Club donor appreciation event. The 1906 Club is the organization’s leadership giving society, recognizing all donors who give $1,000 or more to the Club over the course of a year.

Others who wish to be involved with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill may contact Maria Rodriguez, marketing manager, by calling 978-374-6171 or emailing [email protected].

