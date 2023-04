Improvements to Danville Road in Plaistow, N.H., begin Monday and will take about two weeks to complete.

New Hampshire Department of Transportation hired Continental Paving to complete roadwork on Danville Road, between Routes 125, Plaistow Road, and 121A, Main Street, is expected to begin April 24.

