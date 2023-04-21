At White House Event, Payano Lauds Haverhill, Methuen Bridges and Lawrence Buses

State Sen. Pavel Payano was among those Wednesday that attended “Communities in Action: Building a Better Massachusetts,” hosted by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House complex.

Payano joined legislators, local officials, and community leaders from across the Commonwealth, including state Reps. Tram Nguyen and Vanna Howard and, as WHAV already reported, Haverhill City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett, to discuss the ways the administration’s programs have helped communities.

“It was an honor and a privilege to be selected to represent the people of Methuen, Haverhill and Lawrence at the Communities in Action: Building a Better Massachusetts conversation at the White House,” said Payano. “To date, the Biden-Harris Administration has delivered impactful change to communities across the Commonwealth through historic programs like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. From bridge replacements in Haverhill and Methuen to the expansion of clean school buses in Lawrence, these programs are creating jobs, bolstering local economies, and improving the lives of our residents during critical times. I am committed to working with my colleagues at all levels of government to continue building a better and stronger Massachusetts for all.”

The senator added, since 2021, the Biden-Harris Administration has made critical investments in infrastructure, economic development, broadband equity and clean energy in the state through programs like the American Rescue Plan Act, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act.

Among the highlights cited by Payano are Haverhill’s Pfc. Ralph T. Basiliere Bridge replacement, replacement of the Interstate-495 bridge over the Merrimack River between the cities of Methuen and Haverhill and Lawrence’s receipt of 25 electric school buses through the Administration’s $5 billion to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models.

