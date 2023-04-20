Haverhill’s Council on Aging Plans Friday Lunch Program on Spotting Signs of Stroke

Haverhill’s Council on Aging wants residents to be able to spot the signs of a stroke.

A lunch presentation will be delivered tomorrow by Lisa MacDougall, Stroke Program Coordinator for Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill and Methuen and Tricia Desrocher, director of Inpatient Program and Business Development at Northeast Rehabilitation Hospital.

They note stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the United States, and warn it is very important to know the symptoms of a stroke so treatment can be started quickly to try to prevent permanent disability.

The presentation takes place Friday, April 21, at 12:30 p.m., in Room 45 of the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. Those with questions may call Paula Hussein at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.

