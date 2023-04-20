Haverhill Earth Day Cleanup Saturday; Advance Registrants Eligible for Gift and Raffle

A top to bottom scrub down of Haverhill is in the works for Earth Day Saturday with individuals and groups tackling sites around the city.

Organizers urge residents to celebrate Earth Day with a “Start in Haverhill.” Volunteers plan to meet this Saturday, April 22, between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., at the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St. There, they will be assigned to a designated clean-up location.

Residents who register online to help by Friday are eligible to receive an Earth Day t-shirt, while supplies last, and be entered into a raffle to win one of two bicycles provided by Riverside Cycle. Registration takes place at HaverhillRec.com.

Those with questions may email [email protected] or [email protected].

As part of the citywide Earth Day event, Team Haverhill’s Clean & Green – Downtown is cleaning up at the Portland Street Playground, 136 Portland St., from 9-11 a.m.

For those who can’t make it Saturday, Team Haverhill Clean & Green – Neighborhoods will partner with folks from the Universalist-Unitarian Church of Haverhill to clean Swasey Field Park Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m.-noon. Team Haverhill will provide supplies, but asks volunteers to bring gloves and trash pickers if they have them.

