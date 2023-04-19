Groveland Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Person Who May Have Abandoned Puppy

An Australian Shepherd puppy was abandoned Monday near an animal rescue shelter in Groveland. Police are seeking information about the woman captured on surveillance footage in connection with the incident. (Courtesy photograph.)

The Groveland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly abandoned a puppy Monday.

Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen said officers were dispatched around 3 p.m., Monday, to Sweet Paws Rescue, in Groveland for a report of the discovery of an abandoned puppy. Police found an Australian Shepherd puppy in an alleyway, but the dog was not injured. Officers concluded the dog was abandoned by a blonde woman driving a black Mazda SUV and who was last seen wearing a black Maine School of Law sweatshirt.

She is sought on suspicion of animal cruelty. Anyone who may have information is asked to call Groveland Police at 978-521-1212.

