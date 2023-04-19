Groveland Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Person Who May Have Abandoned Puppy

The Groveland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly abandoned a puppy Monday.

Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen said officers were dispatched around 3 p.m., Monday, to Sweet Paws Rescue, in Groveland for a report of the discovery of an abandoned puppy. Police found an Australian Shepherd puppy in an alleyway, but the dog was not injured. Officers concluded the dog was abandoned by a blonde woman driving a black Mazda SUV and who was last seen wearing a black Maine School of Law sweatshirt.

She is sought on suspicion of animal cruelty. Anyone who may have information is asked to call Groveland Police at 978-521-1212.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...