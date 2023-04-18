Haverhill Woman, 24, Faces Drunken Driving, Other Charges After Fleeing I-93 Traffic Stop

A 24-year-old Haverhill woman is expected to face various drunken driving and other charges after New Hampshire State Police said she took off after being pulled over early Sunday morning on Interstate 93 in Windham, N.H.

Genesis Quezada is due to be arraigned May 19 in the 10th Circuit, District Division, Derry Court on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, operating after suspension, reckless operation and multiple charges related to failing to maintain proper lane control and unsafe lane changes, State Police said in a press release. She was released until then on personal recognizance bail.

Trooper Ryan Harkonen of the New Hampshire State Police Troop B reported observing a 2018 Honda Accord speeding and involved in multiple lane control violations and pulled over the driver. As Harkonen approached the passenger side of the vehicle, police said, he observed the woman place the car back into drive. He returned to his cruiser and troopers followed with emergency lights and sirens sounding until the driver lost control of the car near exit 8 in Manchester and struck the guardrail along the right side of the road.

Quezada was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester where she was cleared by medical staff and found to have no serious injuries. Besides the driving charges, police continued, she was held on $2,000 cash bail because of two outstanding arrest warrants out of the 10th Circuit, District Division, Salem, N.H., Court.

