Paving along Route 125 in Plaistow, N.H., is underway for an estimated six weeks.

The State of New Hampshire hired Brox Industries to repave the portion of Route 125 from Old Road to Old County Road.

Daytime work takes place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., while milling and paving work is undertaken at night. Those with questions are advised to call the State of New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

