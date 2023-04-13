Groveland Steps Up as Neighbor West Newbury Needs Help After Water Main Break

A water main break Wednesday demonstrated again how being a good neighbor is an unbroken tradition.

Groveland Water and Sewer Department Superintendent Colin Stokes said Groveland began supplying water to West Newbury through a municipal interconnected pipeline, while repairs were underway.

The West Newbury water main break affects the water supply from the town’s well field as well as service from Newburyport.

Groveland Water and Sewer already has an emergency water connection with surrounding towns, including West Newbury and Georgetown, in place to provide mutual aid in the event of a situation where a town’s water supply is affected.

This week’s water main break wasn’t the first time Groveland helped its neighbor. Earlier this year, Groveland supplied West Newbury with water for a month while repairs were made to West Newbury’s water tower.

