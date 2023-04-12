UMass Lowell Inaugurates Chancellor Chen Thursday With Address by Gov. Healey

Julie Chen will be formally inaugurated as UMass Lowell chancellor tomorrow morning in a ceremony featuring an address by Gov. Maura Healey.

Chen, a mechanical engineering professor and recognized leader in research and economic development in higher education, is UMass Lowell’s first Asian-American, first LGBTQ+ and second woman chancellor. Ceremonies begin at 11 a.m., at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to deliver the keynote address at Chancellor Julie Chen’s inaugural ceremony and to recognize her incredible contributions to UMass Lowell,” Healey said. “She is a dynamic, collaborative leader who is driving success for students, faculty and our entire state.”

Throughout her first nine months in the role, Chen has stressed the power of partnerships and the priority UMass Lowell places on creating and growing relationships with industry, nonprofits, government agencies and fellow universities.

“It’s through these collaborative partnerships that we develop new and unique opportunities for our students, for our faculty and researchers and, ultimately, for our graduates,” said Chen, who has emphasized the importance of paid career-connected experiences. “Lowell’s future is bright because UMass Lowell is working hand-in-hand with organizations throughout our community to create it.”

The ceremony also features remarks from UMass Lowell students, community and elected officials and UMass System leaders.

