State Deems $50 Million in Haverhill Wastewater Projects Eligible for Relief; Extra Aid From Feds

Four major Haverhill wastewater and sewer system upgrades, totaling $50 million, were named by the state Monday as eligible to be paid with low-interest-rate loans and grants.

Upgrades at the South Porter Street wastewater treatment plant command the bulk of the expense with $37.4 million to be expended this year as part of $41.7 million in total project cost. Other projects include about $7 million for separation of the Locke Street sewer, $3.2 million for pump station upgrades and about $2.3 million for trenchless lining of sewer pipes.

Haverhill’s projects were among 185 projects across the state eligible to receive approximately $1.3 billion in assistance paying for improvements with nearly $173 million in additional money coming from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Our residents deserve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure that fully meets their needs at an affordable cost,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “This year’s unprecedented investments will go a long way toward improving the quality of life and implementing environmental safeguards that will last generations.”

State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, chair of the state’s Clean Water Trust, said “This increase in grant funding plus low interest rate loans through the Trust allows communities to finance cost-effective projects.”

All of Haverhill’s projects are eligible to receive principal forgiveness. Principal forgiveness is awarded to renewable energy projects and for projects in communities that meet the affordability criteria established by the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust. The affordability criteria factors in per capita income, unemployment rate and population trends.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...