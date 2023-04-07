Methuen Wins $870,000 Clean Water Trust Grant for Lead Pipe Projects

The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust this week approved $38 million in new low-interest loans and grants, including an $870,000 grant for Methuen.

Money for Methuen is earmarked for lead service line planning program projects.

The Trust, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, helps communities build or replace water infrastructure that enhances ground and surface water resources, ensures the safety of drinking water, protects public health and develops resilient communities.

It accomplishes these objectives by providing both low-interest loans and grants to cities, towns and water utilities through Massachusetts State Revolving Funds. The programs are partnerships between the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the state.

Since its establishment in 1989, the Trust has lent nearly $8.1 billion to improve and maintain the quality of water in the Commonwealth. It reports, an estimated 97% of Massachusetts’ residents have benefited from the financial assistance of the Trust.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...