Jury Convicts Methuen Man in Scheme to Sell Fentanyl in New Hampshire

A jury convicted a 52-year-old Methuen man Thursday in federal court in Concord, N.H., for a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in New Hampshire.

Ramon Jaquez-Diaz was convicted following a two-day jury trial for his role as a drug-runner in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl out of Lawrence. U.S. District Court Judge Paul J. Barbadoro scheduled sentencing for July 24. Jaquez-Diaz was indicted by a grand jury March 8, 2021.

U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young, in a press release, said Jaquez-Diaz worked with 11 others to transport fentanyl from New York to Massachusetts and ultimately into New Hampshire. The fentanyl was internationally sourced.

