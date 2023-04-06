Councilors Seek Crosswalk Help for Haverhill’s Highlands Neighborhood

People living in Haverhill’s Highlands neighborhood say they are concerned about the lack of safe street crossings.

Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua outlined some of those concerns during Tuesday night’s City Council Meeting.

“One of the areas that they were particularly concerned about was at Mill Street and Boardman Street, and so they’ve asked that we look at two or three ideas, reflectorized crosswalk markings. Another idea is solar lighting at our crosswalks,” he said.

Bevilacqua said those two streets are used by many school children as well as recreational users of Plug Pond. He said people living there also believe, because of the increased traffic, there must be new sidewalks as well as an additional crosswalk on Mill Street.

The councilor proposed sending the requests to the city engineering, public works and police departments as well as Mayor James J. Fiorentini for consideration.

Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan seconded the proposal, pointing out the condition of the sidewalks that do exist in that area, particularly around the Golden Hill School are deplorable and dangerous.

The rest of the Council agreed and voted 8-0 to send the request to the appropriate departments with Councilor Michael S. McGonagle absent.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...