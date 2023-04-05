Haverhill Plans Citywide Earth Day Cleanup April 22 with More Than 400 Volunteers

After months of winter, it is finally spring cleanup time once again and Haverhill is asking residents to lend a hand spiffing up city streets on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22.

David LaBrode, coordinator of Haverhill’s annual Earth Day City Wide Cleanup, told the City Council last night this year’s event, which has been themed “Invest in our planet. Start in Haverhill” runs from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., beginning at the Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St.

“We will focus on public spaces including country roads that are strewn with litter. Sidewalks, roadsides, school grounds and parks. Volunteers are strongly encouraged to meet at the Citizens Center at 8:30 for a brief kick-off and to pick up t-shirts, trash bags and snacks for your group,” he said.

LaBrode said the Earth Day Cleanup has been going on in Haverhill for more than a quarter century and has seen more and more volunteer and sponsors taking part. Last year, there were more than 400 volunteers and LaBrode expects even more this year.

In addition to cleaning up trash, Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan said there will be other efforts underway to improve Haverhill’s public areas.

“The Haverhill Fire Department Trails Committee and the Haverhill Trails Committee are getting involved at Winnekenni on that day. They want to replace some mile markers and some trail improvements. We’ll have groups in the trails themselves, cleaning up trails and making them better,” he said.

LaBrode said people wishing to sign up may do so individually or in groups by going to the website haverhillrec.com and clicking on the red box labeled Earth Day Cleanup.

