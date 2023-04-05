Calling Hours Saturday for Bishop Franklin W. Hobbs, Who Died March 30 at 87

Bishop Franklin W. Hobbs, 87, of Derry, N.H., passed away March 30, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Newark, N.J., June 20, 1935, son of the late Hosea J. and Ada (Robinson) Hobbs. Franklin is the eighth child of 11 children born to the couple.

A proud Veteran, he served in the United States Air Force as a medic. Bishop Hobbs served in the ministry of the Gospel of Jesus Christ for 66 years.

Back in 2017, the Haverhill City Council designated the playground at the corner of Freeman and Washington Streets in honor of Hobbs and his Rehoboth Lighthouse Full Gospel Church. City councilors renamed the playground in honor of Hobbs’ then-60 years in ministry, 39 in Haverhill at the Calvary Baptist and Rehoboth Lighthouse churches.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn R. (Pritchett) Hobbs of Haverhill; their children, Bonita R. Reddick and her husband Kevin of Georgia, Sabina C. Hobbs of Virginia, Franklin W. Hobbs of Boston, Frederick W. Hobbs and his wife Norrie of Haverhill, Zeleta L. Green-Littles and her husband Marlon of Virginia, Hosea U. Hobbs and his wife Michelle of Derry, N.H., Nadinea L. Hobbs of Maryland, Taminea L. Hobbs of Haverhill, Torriona J. Rogers and her husband Allen of Haverhill, Katrina E.J. Everett and her husband Dennis of Haverhill and Adrian J. Hobbs of Haverhill; 28 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend calling hours Saturday, April 8, from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., at Rehoboth Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, 409 Washington St., Haverhill. Interment will be in the Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill. Arrangements are by H.L. Farmer and Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill and Bradford.

Donations may be sent online at rlfgc.com.

