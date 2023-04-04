YWCA Names 20 to be Honored in May at 40th Annual Tribute to Women Awards

YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts named on Monday the 20 women—representing businesses, schools, government and nonprofits—it plans to honor during May’s 2023 Tribute to Women Awards.

The 40th annual event honors women from across the Merrimack Valley and the north shore.

The honorees are Ruthnora “Ruthy” Estes, Methuen Arlington Neighborhood; Maureen L. Healy, Ashland Farm at North Andover; Kerri Sheeran Perry – Community Action; Jane Merrow, Newbury Food Pantry; Theresa Carson, The Savings Bank; Colleen “Cole” P. Welch Caffrey, Methuen Police Dept. CARES; Kerri Alves, Silver Hill Elementary School; Raquel Quezada, CEMDPCD; Anexis Sanchez, Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union; Pamela Obando, Pfizer; Stephanie Guyotte, UMass Lowell Innovation Hub Haverhill; Lisa Smith, Neighbors In Need; Chrystal Pennisi, Youth Development Organization; Laurie Burzlaff, Town of North Andover; Alicia Zefta, Alicia Studio 13 of Haverhill; Leah Rogers-Curto, Enterprise Bank; Claudia Soo Hoo, Merrimack Valley YMCA; Karina Calderon, Lawrence Partnership; Kesia Moreta, Greater Lawrence Community Action Council; and Katherine Martin, Greater Haverhill Chamber.

To qualify, nominees must have demonstrated superior contributions and/or advancement in their professions; possess outstanding community commitment; and live or work within the YWCA’s service area of the Merrimack Valley, Essex County or Southern N.H.

The 2023 Tribute to Women Awards lunch takes place Wednesday, May 17, from noon-2 p.m., at Andover Country Club, 60 Canterbury St., Andover. The event also serves as a fundraiser in support of YWCA’s more than 26 programs at Lawrence, Haverhill, Lynn and Southern N.H. sites. Tickets are $100 each and available online.

Those seeking more information may email Eunice Zeigler at [email protected].

