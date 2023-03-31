Haverhill Schools Receive $60,000 Grant to Identify and Guard Against Threats of Violence

Haverhill Public Schools is receiving a $60,000 grant aimed at bolstering school safety and enhancing violence prevention efforts.

Haverhill is one of 14 school districts, charter schools and educational collaboratives across the state sharing in $570,000 in federal assistance to support the development and operation of school threat assessments and crisis intervention teams. The Student, Teachers and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Grant Program is paid by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance and managed in Massachusetts by the Office of Grants and Research.

“Massachusetts remains deeply committed to working with our partners across state and local agencies to ensure our schools offer a safe and healthy learning environment for our children and educators. These grants will provide the resources that school officials need to enhance safety and mitigate potential threats,” said Gov. Maura Healey.

Haverhill is to use the grant to identify threats before they materialize, which may include threats from individuals with mental health issues, and to train students, school personnel and local first responders.

Andover-based CREST Collaborative was also awarded $25,000 from the program.

