Haverhill Art Walk Readies for Spring Launch with Request for Artists and Volunteers

Haverhill Art Walk, which returns to the downtown Riverfront Cultural District this spring, is seeking performers, artists, crafters, tradespeople and volunteers.

Haverhill Art Walk takes place Saturdays, from June 3 to Sept. 30, bringing art and entertainment to underutilized spaces and local businesses with an alleyway artist market, exhibitions, live music and interactive programming.

Applications are now open for artists interested in participating. Rachel Johnson of Array of Trades is organizing an artist market throughout the alleyways along Washington Street in downtown Haverhill. There are also opportunities for artists to host workshops, demonstrations and pop-ups at participating businesses.

All businesses along Washington Street are invited to participate. With support from the Art Walk coordinator, participating businesses host events best suited for their space and individual goals. Creative Haverhill sponsors the program to support local artists and businesses while helping to activate downtown.

Those wishing to participate or volunteer may apply online here.

Those with questions may email Hailey Moschella at [email protected].

