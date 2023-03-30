Police Name 27-Year-Old Newton, N.H., Man as Fatality Victim; Children, Woman Receive Injuries

A 27-year-old Newton, N.H., man was identified Wednesday as the man who died in an East Kingston, N.H., crash that also left a woman and two children injured.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Safety, Paul DiChiara was the driver of the vehicle that crashed around 1:30, Tuesday afternoon, on Burnt Swamp Road in East Kingston.

State Troopers said an adult woman was a passenger and taken by medical flight to a Boston area hospital. Two children, a nine-month-old and a three-year-old, also suffered sustained serious injuries.

State Police said a preliminary investigation suggests excessive speed was a factor.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...