Local Grads Among 12 New Residents Joining Lawrence Family Medicine Residency

Several local medical graduates are among a dozen new residents joining the Lawrence Family Medicine Residency’s incoming class of 2027, beginning in June.

Michael Ierardi of Dunstable; Brian Leima of Pelham, N.H.; and Meghan Olsen of Ipswich, are part of the new class sponsored by Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, which operates primary care services in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen.

“Our program is committed to training the next generation of family medicine physicians who will serve our community with compassion, excellence, and innovation,” said Dr. Nicholas Weida, program director at Lawrence Family Medicine Residency. “We are thrilled to welcome these talented individuals to our program and look forward to working with them as they grow into accomplished family medicine physicians.”

Ierardi received his undergraduate degree from UMass Lowell in Biology before going on to Nova Southeastern University Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine. Leima received a bachelor’s in Chemistry at Oregon State University and graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix, while Olsen graduated from Tufts University with a bachelor’s in Biology and Community Health and received her medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine.

The new residents join a team of skilled and experienced faculty and will help continue the Health Center’s mission of providing outstanding patient care, education, and community service. They undergo a rigorous four-year training program that includes rotations in various specialties, including pediatrics, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology and geriatrics.

Lawrence Family Medicine Residency has a long-standing reputation for excellence in education, patient care and community service. The program is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and has been recognized as a top-performing program in Massachusetts.

Other residents are Romina Almada Gossweiler, Fort Myers, Fla.; Christian Castilla, Coconut Creek, Fla.; Andres Cuartas-Olarte. The Colony, Texas; Catherine Henckel, Sussex, N.J.; Yulianna Jimenez, Hattiesburg, Miss.; Margaret Nakayama, Memphis, Tenn.; Kevin Reiners, New Orleans, La.; Tong Yan, Fountain Valley, Calif.; and Alexander Zapata, Plano, Texas.

