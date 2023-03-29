Haverhill Seeks Coalition Partners to Support Series of Three to Five Large Murals

Haverhill is looking for a build a coalition to choose three to five large outdoor spaces and develop and pay for public murals and related programs.

According to Creative Haverhill, the city is partnering with Lynn-based Beyond Walls to develop and install community-driven murals throughout Haverhill, produced by professional and internationally renowned muralists.

A local coalition is sought to help develop mural content, fundraise and plan programming events and opportunities for local youth and artists to participate in the mural installations. Those interested in partnering are asked to attend a project meeting Wednesday, April 5, from 6-8 p.m., in person at HC Media Studio 101, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill, or online via Zoom, accessible via Creative Haverhill’s Facebook page.

On its website, Beyond Walls describes its work as serving “cities and towns where there are changes due to the loss of industry, shifts in population or where there is underutilized infrastructure.” There is more information at beyondwalls.org.

