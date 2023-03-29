Haverhill City Council Lauds HHS Wrestling Team After Fifth Place Win in New England Championships

The Haverhill High School Wrestling team, along with coach Tim Lawlor, received praise and recognition from the Haverhill City Council Tuesday following their recent fifth place win in the New England Championships.

Council President Timothy J. Jordan introduced the coach and his team, praising their success this year as well as for the previous ten years. Lawlor began by praising his two team captains, Brent Nicolosi and Cale Wood Jr.

“Cale is a two-time sectional place winner and Brent is a state champion and a two-time New England place winner and, after this weekend, he’s also now a two-time All American as he took third place in the country this past weekend,” he said.

The coach also took the opportunity to introduce team members Shea Morris, a freshman who placed third in the All State Championships this year, and Matthew Harrold, also a freshman and a division one state champion who took fifth place in the country this past weekend.

In congratulating the team on their success, Jordan presented them with a citation from the Council. “In recognition of the wrestling team season that culminated with a fifth place finish at the New England Championship. Congratulations team,” he read.

Although not on hand for last nights’ meeting, Mayor James J. Fiorentini also expressed his congratulations to the team for their hard work and success.

In another matter, Councilors did not hear a plan to build new, three-unit condominium building on Eighth Avenue. Deliberations on a special permit for the townhouse-style building, proposed by Michael Cassell of Snow Cassell of Haverhill, was postponed.

