Whittier School Drama Club Offers Daily April Raffles to Support ‘Matilda the Musical’

Haverhill’s John Greenleaf Whittier School Drama Club is raffling off prizes every day in April to help pay for its May production of “Matilda the Musical.”

The Drama Club is selling 20 raffle tickets for $10 and offering daily winning prizes including gift cards to be used at local restaurants and local and national retailers, music lessons, lottery tickets and Matilda swag such as a tote bag, mug, poster and clothing.

Matilda the Musical takes place from Friday, May 19, to Sunday, May 21, at Haverhill High School.

Purchases of raffle or show tickets may be made at JGWDrama.com.

