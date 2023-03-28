Officials Blame Smoking for West Newbury Garage Fire Early Sunday Night

West Newbury Fire Department is blaming the careless disposal of smoking materials for causing a garage fire Sunday night.

Officials said the department, with help from its regional mutual aid partners, successfully kept the fire from spreading into the attached home and all occupants and pets escaped without injury.

The West Newbury Public Safety Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 6:35 p.m., reporting a fire at a home on Middle Street. The fire started in the attic space above the garage. Firefighters said they were aggressive and brought the fire under control by 7 p.m. They remained on scene for another hour overhauling and investigating the cause of the fire.

Mutual aid was provided by Groveland, Newburyport, Georgetown and Atlantic Ambulance. Newbury Fire covered the town during the incident. West Newbury and Groveland police assisted with road closures.

Building and electrical inspectors responded to the scene, as did the West Newbury Water Department and the Department of Public Works. The department also thanked West Newbury residents Leisa Mingo and Richard Baker for providing water and support to first responders.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...