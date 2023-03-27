North Andover Voters Cast Local Election Ballots Tuesday

North Andover residents go to the polls tomorrow to fill seats on the Select Board, School Committee, Housing Authority and Greater Lawrence Technical School District Committee.

Two three-year seats are up on the Select Board with incumbent Laura M. Bates seeking re-election and Brian Edward Roache up for the seat vacated by the resignation of Chris Nobile last summer.

Three people are vying for two School Committee posts with three-year terms. They are David Scott Brown, Alissa Koenig and Kevin M. Dube. Incumbents Holly Vietzke-Lynch and Helen Pickard are not seeking re-election.

Competing for a five-year Housing Authority term are Jacqueline H. McGuire and Marsha Finkelstein.

William C. Tarbox is uncontested for a three-year term on Greater Lawrence Technical School District Committee. He would succeed Frank A. Rossi.

Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. at North Andover High School, 430 Osgood St.

