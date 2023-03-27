Haverhill Firefighters Schlothan and Tarpy Graduate from Massachusetts Firefighting Academy

Two Haverhill firefighters were recently among 23 graduates from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program.

Haverhill firefighters Corey Schlothan and Alek Tarpy joined other recruits from Acton, Chelmsford, Fitchburg, Gloucester, Holden, Hudson, Medfield, Middleton, Nantucket, Shrewsbury, Walpole, Weston, Wilmington, Winchester and Woburn as part of Class 309.

“First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these newest firefighters are needed now more than ever,” said state Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. “The rigorous professional training they’ve received provides them with the physical, mental, and technical skills to perform their jobs effectively and safely.”

Ostroskey and Academy Director Jeffrey P. Winn said students receive classroom training in all basic firefighter skills. They practice first under non-fire conditions and then during controlled fire conditions. To graduate, they must demonstrate proficiency in life safety, search and rescue, ladder operations, water supply, pump operation and fire attack.

Fire attack operations range from mailbox fires to multiple-floor or multiple-room structural fires. Upon successful completion of the Recruit Program all students have met the national standards of National Fire Protection Association 1001 and are certified to the level of Firefighter I and II, and Hazardous Materials First Responder Operational Level by the Massachusetts Fire Training Council, which is accredited by the National Board on Fire Service Professional Qualifications.

The Massachusetts Firefighting Academy provides recruit and in-service training for Massachusetts firefighters in all stages stage of their careers, from recruit to chief officer, at campuses in Stow, Springfield and Bridgewater.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...