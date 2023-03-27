Hatch Addresses Essex County Community Foundation’s Institute for Trustees Tomorrow

Rachel Hatch, chief operating officer at Institute for the Future, kicks off tomorrow’s14th annual Institute for Trustees presented by Essex County Community Foundation.

This year’s Institute celebrating the resilience of nonprofits in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic that saw organizations pivot, step up and persevere over the last three years.

“We’re really excited to hear what Rachel has to say about what the COVID-19 pandemic revealed about the nonprofit sector, what has fundamentally changed and how we can best collaborate with partners as we move forward,” said Carol Lavoie Schuster, vice president for programs and nonprofit services at Essex County Community Foundation.

The Institute for the Future is a nonprofit research firm that helps organizations, communities, partners and leaders build resiliency. Hatch will talk about the ways in which nonprofits and philanthropy will need to evolve to address big shifts in coming decades, from a changing climate to the evolving world of work and more.

Hatch replaces Charles Tsai, the Institute’s director of Philanthropy Futures.

The Institute for Trustees brings more than 1,000 nonprofit leaders together for six weeks of educational workshops led by experts in the sector.

Individual admission is $130 or an entire nonprofit board is $550. There’s more at eccf.org.

