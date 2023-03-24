Easton Man Second to Plead Guilty in Lawrence, Haverhill, Methuen Gang Drug Dealing

An Easton man pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to distribute cocaine as part of a large-scale Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen gang drug trafficking operation.

Forty-year-old Christopher Riley pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute cocaine in Massachusetts and Maine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 13.

Riley was charged in November 2021 along with 12 others. As WHAV previously reported, the investigation, which began in August 2020, intercepted communications between gang leaders, members and drug suppliers about their alleged distribution of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and Suboxone in Massachusetts, Maine and southern New Hampshire as well as into the Essex County Jail.

