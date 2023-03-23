First Presbyterian Church of Haverhill Celebrates 125th Anniversary This Sunday

The First Presbyterian Church of Haverhill commemorates its 125th anniversary this Sunday.

A celebration takes place following its 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, March 26, at 346 Broadway in Haverhill.

The First Presbyterian Church of Haverhill was founded on March 28, 1898 with 23 charter members. It was originally located on Summer Street in a building vacated by the Universalist Church when it moved into its new Kenoza Avenue building. Haverhill’s Presbyterian congregation worshiped there more than 80 years. Due to damage from a fire years before, the building was lost, but its Broadway replacement, just off Interstate 495, was built by devoted members in 1986 where it remains today.

Today, the congregation focuses heavily on mission work with outreach throughout the Merrimack Valley. Members are involved in donating to, and working at, food pantries, supporting local social service agencies and providing support to those in need throughout the year.

Services take place Sundays at 10:30 a.m., both in-person and on Zoom. Those looking to learn more about the church may visit firstpresbyterianhaverhill.com, email [email protected] or call 978-374-8029.

