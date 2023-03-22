Northern Essex Community College’s Second Annual Giving Day Takes Place April 6

Northern Essex Community College’s second annual Giving Day, a 24-hour fundraising challenge and celebration, takes place Thursday, April 6.

Besides supporting the college’s annual fund—the NECC Fund, Giving Day also aims to unite alumni, friends, staff, faculty and students toward a common goal: supporting the college and its students. Money raised is targeted to programs and services that are in greatest need of funding.

To be including in the Giving Day count, donations may be made at any time between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m., Thursday, April 6, online. Those with questions may email [email protected]

Last year, the collective effort raised more than $34,000 for Northern Essex Community College and its students.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...