‘Hill Thrill’ Road Race, Honoring Michelle Benedetti, Takes Place Sunday; Benefits Schoalarships

The second Annual Michelle Benedetti Memorial run and walk—this year called the “Hill Thrill Road Race”—takes place Sunday morning.

Benefitting four yearly scholarships for Haverhill High School students, the 5k run and 5k walk are this year joined by a second 10-mile course as well. There will be T-shirts and a special race medallion from Ashworth Awards for all participants. An afterparty at Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex St., Haverhill, also returns.

The Hill Thrill, as in “HaverHILL” offers the 5k route for seasoned runners, avid walkers or anyone in between. The 10-miler is geared to those in marathon training or looking to take on a larger challenge. There will be prizes for the top three male and female competitors in multiple age brackets, raffles and optional swag for purchase.

Hill Thrill honors Michelle Benedetti worked in social services for more than two decades, a majority of which was spent advocating for children in Haverhill and surrounding towns. She was also an avid runner who lost her battle with metastatic breast cancer on May 30, 2019.

The road race takes place Sunday, March 26, beginning at 10 a.m., at Haverhill High School, 137 Monument St., Haverhill. The 5k Run/ Walk is $30 per person or $25 for those ages 16 and under, while the 10-mile run is $40. Prices increase after Friday. Online registration takes place here. Those available to assist as volunteers are asked to email [email protected].

